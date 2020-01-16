January 15, 2020 | 11:56pm

A YouTuber was blasted on-line for trying to absorb a swimming pool with paper towels.

YouTuber Tyler Oliveira posted a video titled “Can 1,000,000 Paper Towels Absorb A Swimming Pool?” final week, and has since racked up greater than 155,000 views.

“These are paper towels. This is a swimming pool. The question is, how many paper towels will it take to soak up my entire swimming pool,” Oliveira says within the video.

Oliveira mentioned that the thought for the video got here to him after just lately going viral for a TikTok for a video with an identical idea. Within the TikTok video, Oliveira spills a glass of water right into a pool and tries cleansing up his mess with one paper towel after one other.

“My big brain energy resonated with the masses and before I knew it this TikTok had over 11 million views,” he mentioned.

“Little did I know, the rest of the world shared my curiosity, and I’d sparked a question across the nation.”

Oliveira is unable to finish the duty, finally figuring out that his giant stack of paper towels ordered on-line isn’t sufficient to absorb the pool.

He then does some math and determines it might take three,625,000 paper towels to absorb your complete factor.

However viewers rapidly blasted Oliveira for “air pollution and waste.”

“MrBeast: Plants 20 million trees. Tyler: Wastes 20 million tree worth of paper towel for some stupid worth for nothing experiment,” consumer Zer0Hearts posted.

“This video ought to be renamed to “throwing 1 million paper towels right into a swimming pool,” mentioned one other consumer.

Different customers drew jokes to Greta Thunberg, WWIII and Australia bushfires with their important feedback.

“Australia: Fighting for water. Tyler: Lets waste 100,000 paper towels and soak up me pool!” Wrote a consumer.

Oliveira responded to the backlash along with his personal remark with out an try at an apology.

“Many of you may be upset at my use of paper towels in this video. And this may, perhaps, be justified,” Oliveira wrote.

“However I would like you to consider one thing. These paper towels existed independently of whether or not I would have used them.”

He then writes that the paper towels would have been used in some unspecified time in the future to wash up “your mom’s soda spill” earlier than admitting that he could have had a “micro impact” on the demand for paper towels.

“People are rather energetic to jump into the comment section and demonstrate their environmental pro activity, despite the fact that these facts exist,” Oliveira wrote.