Say it ain’t so!

Widespread YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are “taking a break” not even six months into their marriage. The couple collectively introduced the cut up late Thursday night time in joint Instagram posts explaining their resolution to take separate paths.

Associated: Tana Calls Noah Cyrus Her ‘Girlfriend’

Though the 2 have been concerned in possibly the craziest and most hyped wedding ceremony of the yr in 2019, their love had modified by the point 2020 rolled round. Judging by the pair of posts, there’s nonetheless plenty of care and respect between these two, even when they aren’t meant to be man and spouse proper now.

Every one shared this pic (beneath) with their canine, Thor, and joint explanations of what went improper:

Together with that pic, Tana wrote the next to her followers:

“ok i don’t rly know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post & this is weird as f**k… i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives… i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️”

Appears… pretty mature?!

Associated: Bella Thorne Blasts Jake Paul For Hanging With His Ex!

And Jake adopted it up together with his personal publish in regards to the matter, writing:

“as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems. i’m keeping custody of Thor but Tana unfortunately gets my Lamborghini😅 I wouldn’t change anything that happened.. we’re best friends and right now it’s best for us to focus on our lives & see what the future holds. (p.s our friends started playing sad music while we were writing these captions and we all started laughing our asses off.. this is bitter sweet but it’s what’s best for us right now) the last thing we wanna see is fan pages speculating ‘what happened’ we truly just need a second to focus on our own lives and ourselves. luv u mongeau <3”

Effectively then.

Can’t say we’re stunned these two didn’t final, however it’s attention-grabbing to look at it play out like this… positively extra mature than we might’ve anticipated, ya know?!

” width=”860″> Jake and Tana nonetheless intend to stay shut associates. / (c) YouTube

The truth of this break is a far cry from their wild July wedding ceremony, after all, however it feels like possibly it’s the correct factor for each of them to do. Then once more, possibly all of us ought to’ve seen this coming.

Final week, Tana uploaded a video titled “the truth about everything,” through which she defined she wasn’t blissful in her relationship with Jake, or in her life on the whole, and he or she was trying to make adjustments in 2020 to enhance her psychological well being.

Associated: Jake Paul Photographed With Ex Erika Costell…

You may see her talk about extra of that right here, beginning on the eight:45 mark:

Very, very actual stuff — sending numerous like to Tana as she works by all her earlier traumas.

What do U take into consideration this complete story, Perezcious readers?! Are you stunned these two have cut up? Unhappy?

Sound OFF with all of your opinions and extra within the feedback (beneath)…