‘You’ve got a TV!’: Ross Kemp’s response to Tommy Robinson’s complaints about jail

Ross Kemp put a cease to EDL founder Tommy Robinson’s complaints about solitary confinement in an trade filmed for his documentary on Belmarsh Jail.

The previous EastEnders star ventured into the Class A south London jail for filming whereas the activist was serving time for Contempt of Court docket.

Kemp, 55, is seen confronting Robinson, 37, about why he is put a name out on social media to rally his supporters for a protest exterior the power.

Regardless of having the ability to name the demonstration, the anti-Islam campaigner tells the movie crew that he is sending a message to ‘the institution’ for putting him in ‘solitary confinement’.

Robinson – whose actual title is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – says: ‘I do know what ten weeks of solitary confinement does – it isn’t good for you.’

However within the first a part of Welcome to Belmarsh – which aired on ITV tonight – Kemp questions whether or not that is an correct description of his cell circumstances.

He says: ‘It is not solitary confinement as when it comes to “the cooler” – it’s not a field with nothing in it, you’ve received a TV, you’ve received a kettle.’

Kemp asks him whether or not it is honest to disrupt the lives of inmates who’re attempting to higher themselves with a loud protest exterior, to which he responds: ‘All they usually hear is Muslims shouting about Islam.’

Robinson smiles as he expresses doubts that the demonstration will make his jail expertise extra harmful.

He then says: ‘Until I inform them to play a cartoon of Muhammad exterior – which I’ll do if issues worsen.’

However towards the tip of the documentary, it is clear that 10 weeks within the cell alone has taken its toll.

A bearded Robinson sobs as he tells Kemp that he simply needs to be ‘regular’ for when he returns residence to his youngsters.

He describes his time in jail as being pretty much as good because it might have been contemplating he was so alone and seems embarrassed as he cries in his cell.