Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution Coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Konami introduced at Bounce Festa 2020 that Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Hyperlink Evolution can be releasing for the HEARALPUBLICIST four, Xbox One, and PC. A launch date was not introduced however it’s anticipated to launch someday in 2020.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Hyperlink Evolution is already obtainable on the Nintendo Change as of August this yr, and can be getting a significant replace on the platform that’ll add new playing cards together with Crystron Halqifibrax, Firewall Dragon Darkfluid, and I:P Masquerena. That’ll deliver the full variety of playing cards to over 10,000. The sport can even obtain Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS characters together with Blue Maiden, Soulburner, Revolver, and Ai as duelists.

10,000 playing cards could appear to be an enormous quantity for brand new gamers however Konami has beforehand stated that the sport’s mechanics ought to make issues manageable.

“In the single-player mode, if you win Duels against other players, you’ll get cards from their Deck,” the developer informed DualShockers in an interview. “The other tool players can use are ‘Related Cards.’ In the Deck Editor, you can select a card you like and filter only the cards that work well with your selected card.”

An official overview of the sport through Nintendo is as follows:

Expertise over 20 years of Yu-Gi-Oh! historical past with Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Hyperlink Evolution. Construct your Deck from over 9,000 playing cards and tackle essentially the most iconic Duelists from the Yu-Gi-Oh! universe. Relive the tales from the unique animated Yu-Gi-Oh! collection by Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V, and problem the latest era of Duelists from the digital world of Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS!

We’ll replace our readers when a launch date for the PS4 model is introduced.

[Source: DualShockers]