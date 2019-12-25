” width=”860″>

Want a break from your loved ones?

Need an escape out of your job?

Get merry with our podcast!

A new episode is out NOW!

New content material!

CLICK HERE to hearken to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or immediately at PerezPodcast.com

Associated Posts

CLICK CLICK CLICK Subsequent Article

Dec 24, 2019 eight:05pm PST

Share This

  • Classes

    • The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast