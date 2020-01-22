EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Yumi Zouma – “Cool For A Second”

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

Longstanding dreamy pop specialists Yumi Zouma introduced their signing to Polyvinyl final month with the discharge of a brand new single known as “Right Track / Wrong Man.” With their newest track, they've taken the subsequent pure step and introduced the small print of their first LP for the label.

Reality Or Penalties , out in March, will embody each “Right Track / Wrong Man” and the newly launched “Cool For A Second,” an especially Yumi-Zouma-esque delve into pillowy melancholia. It's additionally acquired a video directed by Nick Mckk involving the seashore, pizza, and TV – all sources of consolation as dependable as Yumi Zouma's music.

Watch beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lonely After”

02 “Right Track / Wrong Man”

03 “Southwark”

04 “Sage”

05 “Mirror To The Fire”

06 “Cool For A Second”

07 “Truer Than Ever”

08 “My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold To Your Heart”

09 “Magazine Bay”

10 “Lie Like You Want Me Back”

Reality Or Penalties is out three / 13 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it right here.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment