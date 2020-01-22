Yumi Zouma – “Cool For A Second”

Longstanding dreamy pop specialists Yumi Zouma introduced their signing to Polyvinyl final month with the discharge of a brand new single known as “Right Track / Wrong Man.” With their newest track, they've taken the subsequent pure step and introduced the small print of their first LP for the label.

Reality Or Penalties , out in March, will embody each “Right Track / Wrong Man” and the newly launched “Cool For A Second,” an especially Yumi-Zouma-esque delve into pillowy melancholia. It's additionally acquired a video directed by Nick Mckk involving the seashore, pizza, and TV – all sources of consolation as dependable as Yumi Zouma's music.

Watch beneath.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lonely After”

02 “Right Track / Wrong Man”

03 “Southwark”

04 “Sage”

05 “Mirror To The Fire”

06 “Cool For A Second”

07 “Truer Than Ever”

08 “My Palms Are Your Reference To Hold To Your Heart”

09 “Magazine Bay”

10 “Lie Like You Want Me Back”

Reality Or Penalties is out three / 13 on Polyvinyl. Pre-order it right here.