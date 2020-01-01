Yuvarathnaa poster: Take a look at Puneeth Rajkumar’s new avatar from Santhosh Ananddram’s film

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new look from Yuvarathnaa in unveiled on 1 January.PR Handout

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new look from his upcoming film Yuvarathnaa was unveiled on 1 January to double the New 12 months celebration.The poster of the Energy Star with a skelton was launched immediately on-line. [Crawl down to see the good quality poster]

Energy Star’s Highly effective Character

Puneeth Rajkumar will likely be seen within the function of a faculty scholar in Yuvarathnaa. The sooner posters from the film had proven the Energy Star in two completely different avatars. Within the first look, he sported a pair of denims and a hoody together with a pair of glasses. The tiger dancers round him indicated that he was within the motion temper.

Within the second poster, Appu was seen with a ruby ball. Thus paving method for the speculations of the film being a sports activities entertainer. Nonetheless, our sources say that it’s an action-packed entertainer aimed toward youths and the household viewers.

Puneeth Rajkumar’s new poster from Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa.PR Handout

Trio’s Second Union

Hombale Movies is bringing Puneeth Rajkumar and Santhosh Ananddram once more after the blockbuster success of Raajakumara. The movie has many firsts. Notably, Tamil and Telugu actress Sayyeshaa, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar, is making her debut in Sandalwood.

Additionally, Bollywood actor Boman Irani is foraying into Kannada movies with Yuvarathnaa. It has ensemble forged comprising of Dhananjay, Vasishta N Simha, Diganth, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Saikumar and Prakash Raj amongst many others.

Fashionable South Indian musician S Thaman, who had earlier scored music for Energy, Chakravyuha, Zoom, Jaguar and Orange, is composing the music for Yuvarathnaa. The film has Venkatesh Anguraj’s cinematography and Jnaanesh B Matad’s modifying.

Yuvarathnaa is anticipated to launch in April 2020.