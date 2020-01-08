Yuvraj Singh’s ‘Tom And Jerry’ Welcome For Leo Carter To ‘6 Sixes’ Club

Yuvraj Singh, former India all-rounder, got here up with a really artistic means of welcoming Leo Carter to the “six sixes club” on Wednesday. Yuvraj Singh posted an image on his Instagram story through which the 38-year-old used a ‘Tom and Jerry’ reference whereas praising the younger New Zealand batsman. On Sunday, Leo Carter had smashed Anton Devcich for six maximums in an over. Yuvraj Singh was impressed with the younger left-hander and requested him to signal his personal jersey and provides it to the bowler “as mark of respect”. “Welcome Leo Carter to the six sixes club! That was some epic hitting, now please sign your jersey and give it to Devcich as a mark or respect,” Yuvraj wrote in his Instagram story.

Throughout a New Zealand Tremendous Smash T20 league recreation between Canterburry Kings and Northern Knights, Carter ripped into spinner Anton Devcich, sending each supply flying over the ropes on the leg aspect.

Yuvraj Singh had achieved the feat himself through the inaugural version of the Twenty20 World Cup again in 2007.

Yuvraj smashed England’s Stuart Broad all around the park on the Kingsmead cricket floor in Durban.

Aside from Carter and Yuvraj Singh, the one different gamers to hit six sixes in T20s are Ross Whitely for Worcestershire within the Vitality Blast and Hazratullah Zazai within the Afghanistan Premier League.

Herschelle Gibbs additionally hit 6 sixes in an over for South Africa in an ODI whereas Sir Garry Sobers and Ravi Shastri have achieved the feat in first-class cricket.