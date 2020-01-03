Yuzvendra Chahal Teases Kuldeep Yadav On Hardik Pandya’s Engagement Post

As needs poured in for Hardik Pandya after he introduced his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic, Yuzvendra Chahal determined to have somewhat enjoyable with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep Yadav wished Pandya on Instagram, commenting “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyaan” (many congratulations) on the all-rounder’s picture. Chahal got here up with a cheeky reply to Kuldeep, writing “ab teri baari” (it is your flip now) in response to his remark. Whereas Chahal had followers laughing along with his banter, Kuldeep was not one to surrender.

Kuldeep responded to Chahal saying “phle Ap” (you first).

The 2 spinners, fondly referred to collectively as “KulCha”, are recognized to share an in depth bond with one another.

Hardik Pandya had introduced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday through an Instagram put up along with her captioned “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”.

A number of of his teammates, together with his brother Krunal Pandya and India captain Virat Kohli blessed the couple with their needs.

“Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” Kohli had written.

Hardik is recovering from a again damage and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence towards Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He can even miss out on India’s upcoming dwelling sequence towards Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match towards South Africa in September 2019.