Yvette Cooper backs Sir Keir Starmer despite insisting ‘it’s time we had a Labour woman leader’

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:48 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:54 EST, 14 January 2020

Yvette Cooper stated backing Sir Keir Starmer to exchange Jeremy Corbyn was a ‘exhausting choice’ as a result of she has ‘all the time argued it’s time we had a Labour girl chief’.

Ms Cooper, who was tipped as a possible successor to the present Labour chief earlier than ruling herself out of the race, stated she believes Sir Keir is greatest positioned to ‘get us out of the outlet that we’re in’.

Sir Keir is the one male candidate remaining within the management contest as he battles it out with Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry for the highest job.

Ms Cooper defended her choice to again Sir Keir throughout an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5Live at present.

She stated: ‘There’s numerous robust girls standing… you realize it’s been a tough choice for me as properly about who to appoint on this race as a result of I’ve all the time argued it’s time we had a Labour girl chief and we additionally want a Labour girl prime minister.

‘We’re not going to get any of that except we even have a solution to flip across the issues Labour are dealing with in the intervening time, and so I nominated Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner as a result of I feel they’re the most effective individuals to get us out of the outlet that we’re in.’

Ms Rayner, the shadow training secretary, is the present entrance runner to be Labour’s new deputy chief.

The primary part of the management contest got here to a detailed yesterday as MPs completed nominating their chosen candidates.

All those that secured the backing of no less than 22 MPs made it into the second part of the competition.

That can see candidates having to safe the nominations of 5 per cent of the virtually 300 constituency Labour events (CLPs) or three Labour associates – of which no less than two should be commerce unions – as a way to make it onto the ultimate poll of get together members.

Sir Keir Starmer, pictured in Manchester on January 11, is the present favorite to be the subsequent Labour chief

Ms Cooper stated the get together wanted to elect the ‘greatest individual’ to take over from Mr Corbyn after he led Labour to its worst basic election outcomes for the reason that 1930s.

Ms Cooper, a former Labour frontbencher, added: ‘It’s been a tough choice for me to do this, however we’re in a gap – we have to discover the most effective individual.

‘So it’s been weighing up all of the strengths and all of the individuals when you have got quite a lot of proficient individuals standing.’