‘Z’ Security For Aaditya Thackeray, Sachin Tendulkar’s Downgraded: Report

Earlier, Shiv Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had “Y ” safety cowl.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s safety cowl has been upgraded to “Z” class, an official mentioned on Wednesday. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s safety cowl has been downgraded and “X” class eliminated, the official mentioned, including the previous Rajya Sabha member will likely be, nonetheless, given a police escort every time he steps out of his house. Below “X” class, a policeman used to protect the 46-year-old cricket legend round the clock, the official mentioned.

The modifications in safety cowl have been made after a assessment by a Maharashtra authorities committee on menace notion to them, the official mentioned.

Apart from Mr Tendulkar and Mr Thackeray, the safety cowl of over 90 distinguished individuals have been reviewed by the committee at a current assembly, the official mentioned.

Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been given “Z” safety cowl, which means extra personnel will likely be guarding him now, the official knowledgeable.

Earlier, the 29-year-old MLA from Worli in central Mumbai had “Y ” safety cowl.

NCP president Sharad Pawar will proceed to get pleasure from “Z ” safety, whereas his nephew and get together chief Ajit Pawar retain ‘Z’ class safety cowl, he mentioned.

Social activist Anna Hazare’s safety has been enhanced to “Y ” from “Z” class, the official mentioned.

Former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naiks “Z ” safety has been downgraded to ‘X’. Safety cowl of two former BJP ministers, Eknath Khadse and Ram Shinde, has additionally been downgraded, he mentioned.

The safety of lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in a number of high-profile circumstances just like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, too, has been downgraded.

Mr Nikam, who beforehand loved “Z ” safety, has now been positioned within the “Y” class with an escort, the official mentioned.

A number of ministers within the erstwhile BJP-led authorities may additionally see safety downgrades within the coming days, he added.