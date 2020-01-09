Zac Brown Band announces pair of 2020 shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Wealthy stubblefield sells LED gentle cowboy hats to followers in entrance of Coors Subject earlier than the Zac Brown Band live performance on August 9, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.(Seth McConnell, Particular to the Denver Submit)

Zac Brown Band will return to Colorado for a pair of reveals Sept. 25-26 at Fiddler’s Inexperienced Amphitheatre, the band’s administration introduced at present.

These reveals characterize the primary live shows introduced for Fiddler’s Inexperienced in 2020.

That’s important since Fiddler’s, situated in Greenwood Village, is the state’s largest music venue with a seating capability of 18,000. Venues comparable to Purple Rocks have already introduced dozens of huge reveals for 2020, whereas Fiddler’s has but to actually populate its calendar.

Grammy-nominated Boulder songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov won’t open the Colorado reveals, regardless of being listed as an opener for Zac Brown Band on greater than a dozen different dates on the Roar With the Lions Tour. Isakov will be part of the tour Could 24-June 27, whereas St. Paul and the Damaged Bones will open the Wrigley Subject present on Sept. 9, the band mentioned in a press assertion. An opener has but to be introduced for Zac Brown Band’s Colorado dates.

Tickets for the 7:15 p.m. all-ages Fiddler’s Inexperienced live shows are on sale to most of the people beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17. They’ll price $45-$179.50 and might be out there through promoter AEG Presents’ AXS ticketing web site (axs.com).

The band should not have any downside promoting near 40,000 tickets, having lately headlined Coors Subject, the house of the Colorado Rockies. Try slideshows of the 2017 live performance and 2019 live shows from The Know photographers.

