Zac Efron ‘flown to Australia after suffering medical emergency in Papua New Guinea’ 

By Joshua Fox For Each day Mail Australia

Revealed: 16:04 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:16 EST, 28 December 2019

Zac Efron was allegedly ‘flown to Australia from Papua New Guinea on a life-or-death flight after struggling a rare medical emergency’ simply earlier than Christmas.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have fallen ailing with a ‘type of ­typhoid or related bacterial ­an infection’ and was transported to Brisbane Airport by a medical evacuation crew.

Efron was admitted to the non-public St Andrews Struggle Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill ‘in a secure situation’ – and obtained therapy for a number of days, based on The Sunday Telegraph.

Emergency: Zac Efron (pictured) was allegedly ‘flown to Australia from Papua New Guinea on a life-or-death flight after struggling a rare medical emergency’ earlier than Christmas

The publication claims that Efron was later ‘given the all clear’ to fly house to the U.S. on Christmas Eve, after having his situation assessed by medical doctors.

Dr Glenn McKay, Director of Medical Rescue, which oversaw Efron’s flight, informed the newspaper he couldn’t focus on affected person info, however confirmed they ‘retrieved a US citizen in his 30s from PNG to Brisbane for medical consideration in Australia.’

Each day Mail Australia has contacted Efron’s reps for remark.

Abroad: Efron is alleged to have fallen ailing with a ‘type of ­typhoid or related bacterial ­an infection’ and was transported to Brisbane Airport by a medical evacuation crew. Pictured: December 7

Hospital: Efron was admitted to St Andrews Struggle Memorial Hospital in Spring Hill (pictured) ‘in a secure situation’ – and obtained therapy for a number of days, The Sunday Telegraph report

It’s believed the Hollywood actor flew to Papua New Guinea in the beginning of December to movie his new TV sequence, Killing Zac Efron.

The sequence will observe Efron as he goes ‘deep into the jungle of a distant, harmful island, falling off the grid for 21 days’, based on The Hollywood Reporter.

After touchdown in Papua New Guinea, Wewak tour information Cyril Tara shared a number of footage exploring the island with Efron.

‘I’m very completely satisfied to be is information,’ mentioned Mr Tara on December 7 whereas posing with Zac.

Dwelling: The publication claims that Efron was ‘given the all clear’ to fly house to the U.S. on Christmas Eve, after having his situation ‘assessed by medical doctors’. Pictured: December 7