Zara Tindall gets six-month driving ban after being caught at 91mph

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Printed: 10:49 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 11:17 EST, eight January 2020

Zara and Mike Tindall on the 2020 Magic Thousands and thousands on Australia’s Gold Coast yesterday

Zara Tindall was at this time banned from driving for six months after she was caught rushing at 91mph in her Land Rover within the Cotswolds close to her dwelling.

Princess Anne’s 38-year-old daughter obtained the ban in Cheltenham at this time below the ‘totting up’ process as a result of she already had 9 penalty factors on her licence from earlier motoring offences over the previous three years.

Magistrates imposed 4 factors at this time for the equestrian’s newest offence – after which imposed the necessary six-month ban for exceeding 12 factors.

Mrs Tindall, spouse of former Gloucester and England rugby participant Mike Tindall, who lives close to Tetbury in Gloucestershire, didn’t attend courtroom as a result of she is at present in Australia.

By means of her lawyer, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter pleaded responsible to driving in extra of 70mph on the A417 at Dartley Backside in Daglingworth close to Cirencester on November 6 final 12 months.

Police usually function a pace lure on a lay-by at Dartley Backside – a protracted, straight stretch of the Gloucester-Cirencester street, and catch tons of of drivers a 12 months.

Zara Tindall in the course of the world premiere of the all-new Land Rover Discovery at Packington Corridor park in Birmingham on September 28, 2016

Mrs Tindall rides a horse on Surfers Paradise seaside in the course of the 2020 Magic Thousands and thousands yesterday

Barry Warburton, representing Mrs Tindall, instructed the courtroom he had been instructed to talk on her behalf as a result of she is overseas.

He emphasised to the magistrates that in legislation Mrs Tindall ought to subsequently not be deemed by the courtroom to be absent from the proceedings.

Zara Tindall’s 4 motoring offences which led to the ban at this time have been: February 12, 2017 – Rushing, three penalty factors

February 15, 2018 – Mounted penalty offence, three factors

December 24, 2018 – Site visitors sign penalty, three factors

November 6, 2019 – Rushing, three factors

He mentioned: ‘I’ve suggested Mrs Tindall to not drive from at this time in Australia as any driving ban within the UK would have an effect on her insurance coverage in Australia.’

Prosecutor Farley Turner mentioned: ‘As a result of Mrs Tindall already has 9 factors on her licence she was unable to just accept a hard and fast penalty for this offence.’

Roger Utley, chairman of the bench, introduced that the courtroom was additionally fining Mrs Tindall £666 plus prices and a sufferer surcharge of £151 – making a complete to pay of £817.

Land Rover has been contacted for remark by MailOnline on whether or not Mrs Tindall’s ban impacts her function as an envoy for the corporate.

Mike Tindall (left), Zara Tindall (proper) and their daughter Mia Grace Tindall (centre) attend the Christmas Lunch hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace on December 18 final 12 months

Zara and Mike Tindall appeared on Prime Gear in June final 12 months, changing into the primary members of the Royal Household to seem on the BBC motoring present

Mrs Tindall turned an official ambassador for the model in 2006, strengthening its royal connections.

The Queen is assumed to have had no fewer than 30 Land Rovers, whereas they’re additionally pushed by the entire Queen’s kids and most of her grandchildren – in addition to the Duchess of Cambridge’s household.

Mrs Tindall turned the primary particular person to be given the keys to a Vary Rover Evoque in 2011 and has introduced a ladies’s scholarship, for coaching in engineering, sponsored by the agency.

The corporate additionally sponsors her equestrian competitions annually.

In January 2009, her husband Mike was banned from driving for 3 years and fined £500 for his second drink-drive offence.

She was caught rushing on the A417 at Dartley Backside in Daglingworth close to Cirencester (file)

He was pulled over on the M4 motorway in Berkshire on March 15, 2008 as he was on his strategy to Twickenham to commentate on England’s Six Nations sport towards Eire.

The day earlier than, he had been on the races in Cheltenham with Mrs Tindall, the place he had been ingesting beer and champagne.

The participant was additionally disqualified for 16 months in 2000 over a earlier drink-driving incident.

Mr and Mrs Tindall appeared on Prime Gear in June final 12 months, changing into the primary members of the Royal Household to seem on the BBC motoring present