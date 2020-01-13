Zara Tindall’s husband Mike drives them around on the Gold Coast after she was banned

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Each day Mail Australia

Printed: 00:20 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 01:26 EST, 13 January 2020

Zara Tindall was banned from driving for six months final week, after being caught dashing close to her Cotswolds residence.

And since the identical guidelines apply in Australia, the 38-year-old royal was unable to drive her household round Queensland’s Gold Coast on Saturday.

However luckily her husband, Mike Tindall, was all too joyful to hop into the motive force’s seat of their Land Rover and play chauffeur for the day.

Mike, take the wheel! Zara Tindall was unable to drive her household round Queensland’s Gold Coast on Saturday on account of her latest ban, so her husband hopped within the driver’s seat as an alternative

Mike appeared relaxed in a white T-shirt, whereas his glamorous spouse opted for a gray high and denim shorts.

Zara, who’s the granddaughter of the Queen, swept her blonde hair away from her face right into a messy ponytail.

She accessorised with tortoiseshell sun shades and likewise wore a pair of flip flops, recognized in Australia as thongs.

Nicely, they’re on holidays! Zara, who’s the granddaughter of the Queen, opted for a gray high and denim shorts, and swept her blonde hair away from her face right into a messy ponytail

The couple are holidaying in Australia with their daughters, Mia, 5, and Lena, one.

They’re attending Magic Hundreds of thousands occasions in Queensland, as Zara is an envoy for the annual races.

Zara was banned from driving for six months final week after being caught dashing close to her Cotswolds residence in November.

Vacationers: The couple are holidaying in Australia with their daughters, Mia, 5, and Lena, one

She had been caught driving at 91mph (146kmh) in a 70mph (113kmh) zone, and acquired her ban on January eight.

Barry Warburton, representing Zara, informed the court docket he had been instructed to talk on her behalf as a result of she was overseas.

He stated: ‘I’ve suggested Mrs Tindall to not drive from immediately in Australia as any driving ban within the UK would have an effect on her insurance coverage in Australia.’

Good wheels! On Sunday, Mike shared a number of images to Instagram of himself driving a loaned Ferrari Portofino whereas in Australia

On Sunday, Mike shared a number of images to Instagram of himself driving a loaned Ferrari Portofino whereas in Australia.

The photographs have been truly throwbacks, and had coincidentally been taken on the identical day that Zara was slapped together with her ban.

In January 2009, the previous sportsman was banned from driving for 3 years and fined £500 ($940) for his second drink-drive offence.