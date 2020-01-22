Zareen Khan to Daisy Shah, did Salman bring bad luck to actresses he launched?

Instagram

Salman Khan has shared display house with a rating of contemporary faces in a number of motion pictures. From Fortunate: No Time for Love’, ‘Jai Ho’ to ‘Dabangg’, the actor has launched a variety of actresses. However did all the brand new faces he helped deliver to the limelight attain the heights of success of have been some misplaced over time?

Salman has by no means been discouraging. He has, thus, labored with new actresses every time requested or he happy. From performing reverse Bhumika Chawla in her Bollywood debut ‘Tere Naam’ to being solid reverse Zareen Khan in ‘Veer’, the actor maintained the dignity of giving a launchpad to somebody who deserved however apparently the viewers appeared to have negated their work.

Beginning proper from 1989, when Bhagyashree made her first stint in tinsel city reverse Salman in ‘Maine Pyar Kia’, until 2018, the actor has launched fairly a variety of newcomers to the business.

Bhagyashree

She made her debut with Salman within the 1989 movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kia’ publish which she had acted in another tasks however could not earn an enormous title within the business.

Ayesha Jhulka

The actress was paired reverse the ‘Ek The Tiger’ star within the 1991 characteristic ‘Kurbaan’. Whereas she has appeared in another movies too, Ayesha did not earn a reputation equal to the main actresses in Bollywood.

Revathi

She had a good profession down south however got here to Bollywood in 1991 and acted reverse Salman in ‘Love’. Nevertheless, she is a well-liked title within the South Indian movie business thus far.

Sneha Ullal

She shot to fame for her hanging resemblance to the timeless magnificence Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and acted in ‘Fortunate: No Time for Love’ in 2005. Though she had a reasonably face, the viewers didn’t appear to have accepted this new woman on the town.

Zareen Khan

Debuting within the 2010 interval launch ‘Veer’ reverse Salman, Zareen won’t be declared a whole flop. She is somebody who is thought within the business however has not starred in massive movies of late.

Zareen Khan

Daisy Shah

Subsequent on the checklist, Daisy who shifted to performing after helping choreographer Ganesh Acharya, too didn’t woo Bollywood buffs together with her performing expertise.

Daisy Shah

With six examples at hand, wouldn’t it be unsuitable to take a position if Salman was the jinx that these actresses shared in widespread? However simply as each coin has a flip facet, with all dangerous comes some good too and the article cannot go with out the point out of some exceptions who’ve now made a spot for themselves within the city.

Sonakshi Sinha (Dabangg), Raveena Tandon (Patthar Ke Phool), and Nagma (Baaghi: A Insurgent for Love) will be named within the checklist of the profitable actresses whose launch pad have been movies starring Salman Khan.