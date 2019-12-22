Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Prediction Poll Vote: Vijay vs Ajith Battle Intensifies, Who Will Win the Best and Favorite Hero Award? Vote Now!

Zee Tamil is gearing up for its first ever Zee Cine Awards Tamil on Saturday January four, 2020. After launching Zee Tamil Kutumba Viruthugal, Zee Tamil is gearing as much as honour the expertise that has revolutionised the Tamil Cinema with the Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. The channel introduced the first-ever version of the celebrated Zee Cine Awards Tamil at a press occasion in Chennai. The trophy was unveiled among the many presence of the Visitor of Honour, Actor Karthi and esteemed Jury members – veterans and passionate members of the industry- Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karupalaniappan, Bharath Bala and Baradhwaj Rangan.

In the previous few years, Zee Tamil has turn out to be a serious participant in offering recent and high quality content material in Tamil. And what higher than an award property to spice up their portfolio of wealthy Kollywood movie acquisitions. Zee Cine Awards On-line Voting shall be open after the nominations checklist is introduced.

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Favourite Hero Voting Process

The distinctiveness of the awards is that the viewers from throughout the Southern State can take part within the awards and nominate and select their Favourite Hero, Heroine, Director, Movie and Tune, Favourite Socially Accountable Hero, Favourite Telugu Hero in Tamil Nadu, Favourite Kannada Hero in Tamil Nadu, Favourite Malayalam Hero in Tamil Nadu.



To Nominate a hero ZCATHEROACTOR NAME to 749 888 88 77 or Whatsapp to 9500 12 880



To Nominate some other class exchange HERO with particular class.

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Nominations for Greatest Hero

In line with studies, the next actors shall be nominated for for the perfect actors award or the favourite hero award.

Rajinikanth – Petta Vijay – Bigil Ajith – Viswasam and Nerkonda Parvai Dhanush – Asuran Karthi – Kaithi Surya – NGK Sivakarthikeyan – Namma Veetu Pillai Vijay Sethupathi – Tremendous Deluxe Jayam Ravi – Comali Arya – Magamuni Parthipan – Otha Serupu Dimension 7 Arun Vijay – Thadam Mamootty – Peranbu

Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Greatest Hero Voting Outcomes – Vijay Leads With 40% Vote Share, Will Ajith Get well in Phrases of Votes?

The battle for the perfect hero award is probably the most nail biting one in each award ceremony, particularly in Tamil cinema . The is dominated by mass heroes like Ajith, Vijay and Rajinikanth’s immortal aura. Nevertheless, gorgeous on display screen performances by Karthik, Dhanush and Surya assist in making the competitors even more durable. The story with Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 is just about the identical.

‘Ilayathalapathy’ Vijay leads with an enormous 40% vote share whereas Ajith is at a distant second place. Although Mammootty obtained the second most variety of votes, his nomination is but to be confirmed.

Contemplating the fan base which Ajith and Vijay have, it will likely be attention-grabbing to see if the battle for votes will intensify within the coming days.

Who Will Win the Zee Cine Awards 2020 Award for Greatest Hero?

Disclaimer : The Zee Cine Awards 2020 On-line Voting Ballot is an unofficial voting methodology to grasp the heart beat of the followers of Tamil Cinema. The official on-line voting methodology for Zee Cine Awards 2020 shall be revealed quickly.

Who do you suppose will win the Zee Cine Awards 2020 for the Greatest and Favourite Hero classes? Tell us within the feedback beneath.