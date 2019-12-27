Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 Prediction Poll Vote: Who Will Win the Best and Favorite Hero Award? Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Ram Pothineni, Nani and Vijay Deverakonda?

Zee Telugu is gearing up for its first ever Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 quickly. After launching Zee Telugu television awards, Zee Telugu is gearing as much as honour the expertise that has revolutionised the Telugu Cinema business with the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020. The channel introduced the first-ever version of the celebrated Zee Cine Awards Telugu at a press occasion in Hyderabad. The trophy was unveiled among the many presence of the Visitor of Honour, Actor Karthi and esteemed Jury members. Now you may vote on your favorite actor to win the award in 2020.
In the previous few years, Zee Tamil has change into a serious participant in offering contemporary and high quality content material in Tamil. And what higher than an award property to spice up their portfolio of wealthy Kollywood movie acquisitions. Zee Cine Awards On-line Voting might be open after the nominations checklist is introduced.
Finest Actor in Main Position Nomination lists
- Chiranjeevi
- Mahesh Babu
- Ram Pothineni
- Nani
- Vijay Deverakonda
Finest Actor in main function(Male)
Zee5 Voting Hyperlink – https://t.co/rTaLhKvvwm#ZCAT2020 #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2020 #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu #ZeeTelugu#Chiranjeevi @urstrulyMahesh @ramsayz @NameisNani @TheDeverakonda
Remark Beneath! pic.twitter.com/CMKT5TZKGz
— ZEE TELUGU (@ZeeTVTelugu) December 26, 2019
Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 Finest Actor in Main Position Voting Process
The individuality of the awards is that the viewers from throughout the Southern State can take part within the awards and nominate and select their Favourite Hero, Heroine, Debut Director, Movie and Music, Favourite Socially Accountable Hero, Favorite Supporting Actor, Favorite Album of the 12 months, Favorite music director and Favorite film of the 12 months.
- To vote for a hero ZTBAM
Identify to 57575
- Vote in Zee Telugu web site utilizing this hyperlink https://zeetelugu.zee5.com/zcatelugu2020/
You can even vote in our unofficial ballot to foretell the winner
Finest Actor in Main Position
