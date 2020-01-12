Zee Cine Telugu awards 2020: Chiranjeevi, Samantha take home Best Actor trophies, here’s complete list

Instagram

In what was a star-studded affair on Saturday, the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held within the capital metropolis Hyderabad. The revered ceremony laurelled one of the best of the Telugu movie trade for his or her enthralling performances up to now 12 months. Whereas Chiranjeevi took dwelling the Greatest Actor Award Male, Samantha Akkineni walked away with the award within the feminine class.

Shraddha Srinath, Shivathmika Rajasekhar received the Greatest Debut awards for Dosarani

Furthermore, the starry night time additionally noticed Ram Pothineni being awarded the ‘sensational star of the 12 months’. With actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh (who additionally earned the Greatest Villain trophy for his function within the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho), Pooja Hegde amongst others in attendance, Shraddha Srinath turned out to be the Greatest Discover of the 12 months Feminine, Shivathmika Rajasekhar received the Greatest Debut Feminine award and her co-star Anand Deverakonda received the Greatest Debut Male.

The 89-year-old filmmaker Ok. Viswanath standard for helming movies like Sagara Sangamam and Sankarabharanam was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.

With so many extra within the line-up, here is a whole listing of who received what:

Greatest Actor in Main Position Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Greatest Actor in Main Position Feminine – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Child

Greatest Discover of the 12 months Feminine – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey

Favourite Actor of the 12 months Male -Nani for Jersey

Greatest Actor in Supporting Position Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi

Greatest Comic – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura

Favourite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho

Greatest Debut Feminine – Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani

Favourite Actress – Pooja Hegde for Maharshi

Greatest Producer of the 12 months – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar

Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar

Greatest Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar

Greatest Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Tune from Expensive Comrade

Life Time Achievement award – Ok Viswanath

Greatest Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani

Greatest Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Favourite Album of the 12 months – Prabhakaran for Expensive comrade

Greatest villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy

Greatest Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura