Zee Cine Telugu awards 2020: Chiranjeevi, Samantha take home Best Actor trophies, here’s complete list

In what was a star-studded affair on Saturday, the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held within the capital metropolis Hyderabad. The revered ceremony laurelled one of the best of the Telugu movie trade for his or her enthralling performances up to now 12 months. Whereas Chiranjeevi took dwelling the Greatest Actor Award Male, Samantha Akkineni walked away with the award within the feminine class.
Shraddha Srinath, Shivathmika Rajasekhar received the Greatest Debut awards for Dosarani
Furthermore, the starry night time additionally noticed Ram Pothineni being awarded the ‘sensational star of the 12 months’. With actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh (who additionally earned the Greatest Villain trophy for his function within the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho), Pooja Hegde amongst others in attendance, Shraddha Srinath turned out to be the Greatest Discover of the 12 months Feminine, Shivathmika Rajasekhar received the Greatest Debut Feminine award and her co-star Anand Deverakonda received the Greatest Debut Male.
The 89-year-old filmmaker Ok. Viswanath standard for helming movies like Sagara Sangamam and Sankarabharanam was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.
With so many extra within the line-up, here is a whole listing of who received what:
Greatest Actor in Main Position Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Greatest Actor in Main Position Feminine – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Child
Greatest Discover of the 12 months Feminine – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey
Favourite Actor of the 12 months Male -Nani for Jersey
Greatest Actor in Supporting Position Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi
Greatest Comic – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura
Favourite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho
Greatest Debut Feminine – Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani
Favourite Actress – Pooja Hegde for Maharshi
Greatest Producer of the 12 months – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar
Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar
Greatest Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar
Greatest Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Tune from Expensive Comrade
Life Time Achievement award – Ok Viswanath
Greatest Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani
Greatest Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Favourite Album of the 12 months – Prabhakaran for Expensive comrade
Greatest villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy
Greatest Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura
