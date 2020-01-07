Zee Entertainment’s Tamil movie channel – Zee Thirai launched on the grand stage of Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020

The primary ever Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020 held on the 4th of January was a celebration of Tamil cinema with Zee Tamil honouring the expertise that has revolutionized the business. Amidst the grandeur, Zee Leisure Enterprises Restricted (ZEEL) formally introduced its entry into the Tamil Movie Leisure house with a brand new film channel – Zee Thirai. The brand new channel is the sixth channel within the Southern area by the community and the second film channel within the south after Zee Cinemalu. The announcement was made in the course of the momentous event by Mr Punit Mishra, CEO- Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd. (India Broadcast Enterprise) together with the emperor of Tamil Cinema- Dr Kamal Hassan. Whereas Mr Mishra thanked the viewers for his or her immense love and help in the direction of Zee Tamil and devoted the brand new channel to the individuals of Tamil Nadu, Kamal Hassan officiated the launch of Zee Thirai with a clapboard to an ecstatic viewers.

Zee Thirai, a film channel devoted to Tamil cinema lovers, is ready to resonate with the heart beat of Tamilians and their love for cinema that has deep cultural and social context within the lives of Tamilians all over the world. The model tagline – “Rathathil Kalandhadhu Cinema” which accurately interprets to “Cinema is infused in our blood” represents the eagerness and impression that films have on the Tamil Market and the ability that it has to encourage the goals and visions of the frequent man.

About Zee Thirai

Zee Thirai is the Tamil Movie Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launching in This autumn FY 19-20, Zee Thirai is ready to emerge because the one-stop vacation spot for followers of Tamil Cinema internationally. With a powerful library of over 400 movies throughout genres corresponding to horror, comedy, action-thriller, drama and so forth, the channel goals to alter the dialog from the ‘what’ to the ‘why’ of cinema.