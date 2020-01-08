Zee Telugu launches upcoming fiction shows at Sankranti Sambaralu in Machilipatnam

Various content material is the necessity of the hour and Zee Telugu has at all times been on the forefront in offering wealthy, numerous content material to the viewers. According to this, the channel is additional is strengthening its content material choices by narrating tales throughout a variety of topics that provide viewers all kinds of feelings and strike conversations round socially related topics. Zee Telugu has at all times believed within the ‘content-first’ philosophy and continues to sharpen their creativity, ideas, and initiatives that embodies the identical imaginative and prescient.

With deep-rooted storytelling on the core, the channel has launched two new fiction exhibits at Zee Telugu’s Sankranti Sambaralu occasion in Machilipatnam. Zee Telugu has launched the title music of Prema Entha Madhuram which was shot in Kashmir and Thoorpu Padamara theme teaser. Anchored by the exuberant Pradeep Machiraju and chirpy Shyamala, Sankranti Sambaralu introduced Zee Telugu Kutumbam underneath one roof, over the auspicious event of Makar Sankranti.

Prema Entha Madhuram, a remake of Zee Marathi’s well-liked present Tula Pahate Re which was later remade as Jothe Jotheyali in Zee Kannada. The present wheels round unconventional love story of a pair belonging to totally different generations and stands as a witness to the love that surpasses materialistic limits of age, standing, and way of life, to show the purity in love between two people. Starring Venkat Sriram and Varsha HK because the leads, for the primary time on Indian Tv, the title music of a serial was shot in Pahalgam, Kashmir at -10.5 levels in simply 10 hours’ time.

The story of Thoorpu Padamara revolves round two younger ladies performed by Yamini and Jaya Kavi. The present narrates the women’ contrasting attitudes in direction of life and the repercussions they face of their lives because of the selections they take. The present marks the comeback of Zee Telugu’s well-liked face Yamini who was final featured in channel’s tremendous hit exhibits Muthyala Muggu and Meenakshi. Actor Pranay performs reverse Yamini, whereas Vinay shares the display with Jaya Kavi.

The channel has lined up particular choices for its viewers and celebrated the Sankranti fervor and gaiety of the pageant with a mixture of particular video games, coupled with incredible music and performances.

Catch the large bang performances of Zee Telugu Kutumbam and the launch of fiction exhibits by that might be coming quickly on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD!

About Zee Telugu:



Zee Telugu is the Telugu Normal Leisure Channel of Zee Leisure Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL). Launched on 18th Might 2005, Zee Telugu was the primary entrant from Zee bouquet to enter South India. Zee Telugu affords quite a lot of exhibits that cater to the leisure preferences of over 75 million Telugu audiences throughout India each week. From fiction exhibits to actuality exhibits and speak exhibits, the channel has multi-genre choices and is extensively accepted as the last word leisure vacation spot. Zee Telugu creates distinctive content material by providing fiction exhibits with distinctive story-lines, state-of-the-art non-fiction exhibits & occasions with extraordinary codecs, and acquires satellite tv for pc proper to among the largest Tollywood films that enchantment to viewers throughout age teams.

With a balanced mixture of content material and programming choices, Zee Telugu is one in every of prime Telugu GEC channels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Zee Telugu is effectively related throughout all cable and digital platforms and in addition obtainable on ZEE5.



