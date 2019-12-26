Zee Telugu’s Muddha Mandaram bids adieu on 27th December 2019

Over the past half decade, Zee Telugu’s Muddha Mandaram has been among the many prime reveals within the Telugu Tv Business and now the much-talked about present is all set to say goodbye to its viewers. The household drama starring Haritha, Pawan Sai and Thanuja Gowda in lead roles is ready to go off air on 27th December 2019.

Produced by Annapurna studios, the primary episode which premiered 5 years in the past, garnered eyeballs with its compelling story line and powerful characterization. The present encapsulates the story of a strong-willed and cussed lady, Akhilandeshwari, her elder son Deva, and his love story with Parvati, their assist. This common present had reached a novel milestone earlier this 12 months by finishing 1500 episodes and has additionally been remade into varied languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Since its launch, Muddha Mandaram has garnered an enormous fan base within the Telugu market. Audiences have fondly adored and beloved the on-screen chemistry between the lead characters Parvathi and Deva, who reincarnated as Soundarya and Abhinandan. The present was additionally broadly common amongst moms, owing to their sturdy join with Akhilandeshwari’s character and her compassion in direction of her son.

Talking on the present’s wrap-up, an emotional Thanuja Gowda who performs the position of Soundarya shares, “Every fairy tale has a happy ending, so does mine! Muddha Mandaram has been nothing less than a dream come true for me, right from the very first promo to the entire journey of Parvathi and Soundarya on the show, everything has been totally outstanding. The show has given me immense recognition and love. My heartfelt thanks to my director to whom I presented the ‘Best Director’ award. I will definitely miss the show, entire cast and crew.”



Commenting on his stint on the present, her co-actor Pawan Sai says, “5 years, Over 1580 episodes, and Infinite love. It’s difficult to contain the myriad of emotion running inside me and yet words elude me. Muddha Mandaram for me is a pure sign of family attachments and emotional bonding followed by responsibilities. I take the liberty to say this on behalf of the entire cast and crew, that we gave it our all. There were no half measures. All I feel right now is overwhelming gratitude for all the lives who collaborated on this epic journey and the ones embraced this as your own.”



Tune into the ultimate episode of Muddha Mandaram at three PM on December 27th solely on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

