Zelina Vega ‘Legit Heartbroken’ After Airline Ruins Christmas

Zelina Vega had some plans for Christmas, however touring across the Holidays is all the time an enormous danger.

Vega tweeted out on Christmas Day that “thanks to Jet Blue” her journey plans are ruined. She doesn’t get loads of break day to see household together with her busy WWE schedule and that window of time is now destroyed. This price her some huge cash and she or he nonetheless can’t see her household.

Because of @JetBlue for making this by far the WORST Christmas ever. Not solely did I dish out some huge cash for this ineffective flight however I additionally don’t get to go see my household on the only a few days I’ve off. Legit heartbroken.

It is a horrible scenario for Zelina Vega and never a great search for the airline both. We’re unsure in regards to the specifics surrounding this Vacation journey catastrophe, nevertheless it apparently wrecked Zelina Vega’s Christmas.