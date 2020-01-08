Zero-emission air conditioner that uses water instead of harmful chemicals debuts at CES

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 13:41 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 13:45 EST, eight January 2020

An air conditioner made its debut at CES in Las Vegas with a aim to fight local weather change.

Designed by the Pennsylvania startup OxiCool, HomeCool makes use of water as a refrigerant to chill your house as an alternative of conventional chlorofluorocarbons that emit greenhouse gases.

The agency says its cube-shaped gadget reduces electrical energy consumption by 90 p.c, the water that comes out of it’s drinkable and and each a part of the gadget is recyclable.

HomeCool is much like a vapor compression system, it doesn’t use a compressor however is designed as a closed loop system – it should have simply as a lot water in it on day 500 because it did on day one, DigitalTrends reported.

Analysis has proven that air conditioners produce about two billion tons of carbon dioxide annually, which in flip is creating an environmental catastrophe.

Nevertheless, Pennsylvania-based OxiCool has got down to fight this situation with a brand new method of cooling our properties, workplaces and different buildings through the sizzling summer time months – and launched its flagship product HomeCool in Las Vegas for the world to see for the primary time.

‘HomeCool gives clear and silent air-conditioning for properties utilizing pure gasoline, propane, or additionally photo voltaic thermal in future,’ defined OxiCool in a press release.

‘The product makes use of no dangerous refrigerant, and as an alternative makes use of solely 4 pure components – earth, water, fireplace and air.’

‘It’s a clear expertise utilizing molecular sieves in vacuum sealed models created from stainless-steel.’

‘The product is provided with newest expertise choices comparable to wi-fi sensors, movement detectors, Alexa audio system and many others.

OxiCool will launch HomeCool in North America as an all new air-con expertise for residence, lodge and small constructing use.’

Along with utilizing pure water as the one refrigerant, the air conditioner can also be powered by pure gasoline in a bid to cut back the 13 p.c of electrical energy that’s used worldwide to run these machines.

‘I believe we’re a tenant on this planet,’ mentioned Ravikant Barot, founder and CEO of Oxicool, a Pennsylvania firm that makes air conditioners utilizing water as the one refrigerant. ‘We have to go away it in a good condition.’

Air con models require an enormous quantity of electrical energy and dangerous chemical substances to maintain properties cool, however Oxicool’s system claims to cut back electrical energy consumption by 90 p.c, CNET reported.

On the finish of the unit’s life, Oxicool mentioned, water comes out that you may drink, and each a part of the gadget is recyclable.

‘It is working now,’ mentioned Barot. ‘It is ridiculously silent.’ I lean my head near the machine and might’t hear a factor, however really feel a cool breeze in opposition to my face.