Zimbabwe “Have To Enjoy” First Home Test Since 2017

Wicket-keeper Regis Chakabva says that Zimbabwe “have to enjoy” their first residence Take a look at since 2017 because the African nation return to five-day motion in opposition to Sri Lanka after their current suspension by the Worldwide Cricket Council. The 2-Take a look at tour was solely introduced by the Sri Lankan cricket board earlier this week, with the primary match to begin in Harare on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have been readmitted as an ICC member final October following a three-month suspension over political interference.

The Sri Lanka video games can be their first Checks since a 1-1 collection attract Bangladesh in November 2018.

“It’s always tough, going for that long between playing Tests, because you always want to play as often and as regularly as possible,” Chakabva instructed cricbuzz.com.

“However sadly we’ve not had that privilege actually, so we simply have to simply accept what’s there and as robust as it’s, when the following one comes you at all times should take pleasure in it.

“I believe for any teenager who’s beginning off and aspiring they positively wish to be concerned (in Checks) in some unspecified time in the future of their profession.”

Mickey Arthur’s Sri Lanka arrive in Zimbabwe after a 1-Zero defeat in a two-Take a look at collection in Pakistan, though that got here after the aspect confirmed indicators of a revival in a shock 2-Zero collection victory in South Africa and drawn collection in opposition to New Zealand.

However the vacationers have neglected fast-scoring batsman Kusal Perera, who scored a match-winning 153 not out in opposition to South Africa final February, with Lahiru Thirimanne most well-liked regardless of having a mean of solely 22.64 from 35 Checks.

“Sure, Kusal could make 150s, however we would have liked somebody who can occupy the crease, which is why we selected Thirimanne,” said Sri Lanka’s chairman of selectors Asantha de Mel. “Thirimanne also can bat within the high order or as an opener.”

Zimbabwe have named all-rounder Sean Williams as captain for the collection, with batsmen PJ Moor and Ryan Burl each surprisingly neglected.

A 3rd of the hosts’ 15-man squad are but to make their Take a look at debuts, with Victor Nyauchi and Charlton Tshuma hoping to fill the void left by injured quick bowler Tendai Chatara.

Zimbabwe final performed a Take a look at at residence in opposition to the West Indies in October 2017.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (capt), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Prince Masvaure, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal