Zlatan Ibrahimovic Returns To AC Milan On Six-Month Deal

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has signed a six-month contract with struggling Serie A facet AC Milan with the choice of an extra 12 months, the Italian membership confirmed on Friday. “I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” the 38-year-old stated on the membership’s web site. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

AC Milan are struggling in 11th place after a 5-Zero thrashing towards Atalanta final weekend, their worst defeat in 21 years.

“The club and the striker have agreed on a deal until the end of the current season with an option to extend the contract for the next one,” Milan stated in an announcement.

Ibrahimovic will arrive in Milan on January 2 to take his medical and be part of his teammates for his first coaching session, the membership added.

The 38-year-old left Los Angeles Galaxy final month following the membership’s elimination from the Main League Soccer playoffs.

Ibrahimovic performed for 2 seasons between 2010 and 2012 with AC Milan, serving to them to their final Serie A title, and scoring 42 objectives in 61 league appearances.

He additionally gained three league titles with Inter Milan, and two with Juventus, which have been each revoked following the ‘Calciopoli’ match-fixing scandal.

AC Milan’s first sport after the winter break shall be at dwelling towards Sampdoria on January 6.