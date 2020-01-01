Zoe Petre racks up over 40,000 followers by sharing her colourful revision notes online

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

A scholar has revealed how she gained greater than 44,000 followers just by sharing her revision notes on-line.

Zoe Petre, 21, from Barry, Wales, was struggling to get by her A-levels in 2016 and was fearful she would not get into her chosen college.

Decided to encourage herself, she began posting photos of her revision notes to Instagram, and was astounded when her following ‘leapt up’.

The calligraphy fanatic is now in her second yr finding out biomedical science at Cardiff College, and says her notes – and encouragement from her followers – has helped her excel.

Chatting with the BBC about when she first began her account in 2016, she stated: ‘My exams weren’t going very nicely. I had already resat my first yr, however nonetheless wasn’t predicted good grades and knew I might do higher.

‘I realised I wanted new revision methods so I started taking images of my notes and posting them on Instagram to encourage me.’

She revealed: ‘I stored getting new followers with out actually making an attempt. My numbers simply actually began to leap up.’

Zoe revealed how again in 2016 she had been hoping to get to Cardiff College, however wasn’t getting nice grades in her A-levels, which she was taking in biology, chemistry, sociology and superior Welsh baccalaureate.

Nevertheless after she began to share her notes – and more durable days – on-line, she started to really feel extra motivated and managed to get one A, two Bs and a C, enabling her to get into her dream college.

Now within the second yr of college and having handed her first yr with a 2:1, Zoe continues to share her vibrant revision notes to make finding out enjoyable and encourage others.

Reflecting again on the previous few years, Zoe wrote on New 12 months’s Eve: ‘I began this account after I began my A Ranges and I’ve documented my highs and lows.

‘This decade has been loopy, I’ve gone during highschool, to spending a yr in sixth type reaching the worst grades doable. I met my boyfriend in that yr and pushed myself to go to varsity to review as a substitute and it positively paid off.

‘I didn’t obtain the grades I needed after resitting AS once more, so took the plunge and determined to withstand AS while being taught A2 and took the entire exams collectively.

‘I by no means thought I’d have the ability to get into Cardiff Uni both, however I had so many messages from so lots of you that observe me telling me if I put the work in I might do it, and I did.

‘I took a threat placing Cardiff as my agency however I’ve loved it a lot to this point, I handed my first yr with a excessive 2:1 and have pushed myself to tackle alternatives like volunteering in Fiji in 2020 and beginning a placement yr in a lab.

‘2020 goes to be an incredible yr. Thanks all for following my journey and I’m so excited to maintain sharing my journey with you’.