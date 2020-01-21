Zomato Buys Uber’s Food Delivery Business In India For $350 Million

Zomato, which is backed by Alibaba’s Ant Monetary, buys Uber Eats in India for $350 million

New Delhi:

Meals supply startup Zomato stated in the present day that it has agreed to purchase Uber Applied sciences Inc’s Indian meals supply enterprise in an all-stock deal, which can give Uber a 10 per cent stake in Zomato, a meals supply firm backed by Alibaba’s Ant Monetary.

A report means that the deal worth is estimated at round $350 million.

Uber Applied sciences Inc’s meals supply enterprise Uber Eats struggled to take off in India after launching in 2017. The principle purpose for it’s because Zomato and different native rival Swiggy dominated the meals supply market in India.

Zomato stated Uber Eats in India would discontinue operations and direct eating places, supply companions, and customers to the Zomato platform, efficient instantly – a change that already displays on the Uber Eats app.

An announcement launched by Uber Eats in the present day reads: “We have announced today that Zomato has acquired Uber Eats in India. As such, you will no longer be able to order from Uber Eats in India, but you will be able to enjoy your favourite meals with exciting offers tailored for you on Zomato.”

“You can still get rides via the Uber app, which remains active and available. And you can still use Uber Eats if you’re traveling outside India. Until then, we hope you will enjoy many more tasty moments and discover great restaurants around you on Zomato,” the assertion added.

The acquisition is the most recent instance of consolidation within the international meals supply market. Earlier this month Dutch agency Takeaway.com pipped funding firm Prosus to purchase Britain’s Simply Eat for six.2 billion kilos ($eight.1 billion).

In December, Germany’s Supply Hero agreed to purchase South Korea’s prime meals supply app proprietor Woowa Brothers for $four billion.

(Inputs from Reuters)

